New Little River Dunkin’ Donuts to give out year of free coffee

LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WBTW) — The New Dunkin’ Donuts opening Monday in Little River will give out a year of free coffee to the first 25 people in line Thursday.

The new store opens Jan. 4 at 2496 Hwy 9 East, according to the Dunkin’ Donuts Facebook page. The first 25 people in the drive-thru line at 5 a.m. Thursday (Jan. 7) will receive free coffee for one year.

The free coffee will be a coupon book that contains coupons for one free medium hot or iced coffee with four coupons per month with 2 bonus months, for 56 total, Dunkin’ Donuts said.

