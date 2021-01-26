New luxury senior living community opens in Little River

LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WBTW) — A new luxury senior living community is now open on the Grand Strand.
The New Haven Carolina facility is located in Little River. News13 was at the grand opening Monday.
The upscale senior living and care center offers independent living, assisted living and memory care. Its website says because of its location, it embraces an “island mentality” with many spacious and private residences connected to the outdoors.
“We’re open for reservations,” Executive Director Kathleen Douglass said. “We actually have 60 apartments pre-leased, which is really good. Independent living opens first, and then in the next 30 to 45 days we will open assisted living.”