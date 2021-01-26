New luxury senior living community opens in Little River

KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. – Coastal Carolina fifth-year senior States Fort matched his CCU career-low round with a 65, 7-under par, on Tuesday to pick up medalist honors and help lead the Chanticleers to a team score of 270, 18-under par, and a first-place team finish at the Any Given Tuesday (AGT) Intercollegiate held at the Oak Point Golf Club on Kiawah Island, S.C.

The Chanticleers improved over all three days of play at the spring opener, posting team scores of 282, 275, and 270 to run away with the victory with a 54-hole score of 827, 37-under par.

CCU's 54-hole score of 827 is the second-lowest 54-hole team score in the program's history. The Chants as a team shot a round of 825 (-27) at the 2019 Sun Belt Championship.

Coastal's final round of 270 is the second-lowest 18-hole team round in program history behind only a team score of 267 (-17) at the 2019 Sun Belt Championship.

The Chanticleers finished in front of Kennesaw State (840, -24), Jacksonville State (848, -16), FGCU (853, -11), and Charleston Southern (869, +5), who finished in the top five of the team standings.

"What an awesome day and an awesome week!" said head coach Jim Garren. "Lightning got close on number 17 but thankfully the delay wasn't too long. Four sub-70 rounds in a final round when you're in contention is a big-time day. Literally, can't do it any better than that. We had great rounds by those four guys."

"I'm so happy for States (Fort). Just an incredible feeling," continued Garren. "Nobody felt worse than him that he wasn't with us in the fall. He made this team a promise to get stronger, to get better, and to help us win. Well, he came back in a big way and led us to a victory and got his first college win in dominating fashion."

Fort picked up his first intercollegiate win by shooting a final-round 65, 7-under par, and win the 54-hole event by four strokes with a 205, 11-under par, tournament score. His round of 65, which included seven birdies and 11 pars, matched his career-low round as a Chant and is tied for the seventh-lowest 18-hole score by an individual in CCU history.

The Georgia native carded rounds of 70, 70, and 65 on his way to his 205, which included a tournament-high 16 birdies overall. His 54-hole tournament score of 205, 11-under par, is tied for the 11th-best in program history.

Shooting a second-straight round sub-70 round for the tournament was sophomore Seth Taylor who finished the three-day event in sixth-place overall with his 54-hole score of 210, 6-under par.

The second-year Chant followed up his second-round 68, 4-under par, on Monday with a 69, 3-under par, over his final 18 holes of play which included four birdies, three of which came over the final six holes of play. He finished the tournament with 12 birdies and 37 pars over his 54 holes.

CCU's Zack Taylor, Connor Newton, and Tyler Gray all finished in the top-15 overall on the individual leaderboard.

Zack Taylor posted rounds of 67, 71, and 74 to finish in 11th place overall with his 54-hole score of 212, 4-under par. The fifth-year senior totaled 13 birdies to go along with 32 pars over his three days of play.

Newton was just one shot back of Taylor at 213, 3-under par, and in a tie for 12th place while Gray finished in 14th with a three-round score of 224, even par. Newton carded six birdies over his career-low round of 68, 4-under par, on Tuesday to finish the AGT Intercollegiate with rounds of 72, 73, and 68 overall. Gray registered 12 birdies over his rounds of 73, 66, and 75 on the week.

Rounding out the lineup for the Chants was junior Brady Hinkle with his score of 221, +5. After posting rounds of 79 and 74 the first two days of play, Hinkle saved his best round for last, as he turned in a career-low round of 68, 4-under par, as well on Tuesday. His final round consisted of 10-straight pars to open the day, two birdies, four more pars, and then two more birdies to cap his 18-holes.

The Chanticleers will have a few weeks off before returning to competition at the Florida Gators Invitational held at the Mark Bostick Golf Club in Gainesville, Fla. from Feb. 12-14.