New MB public parking signs help avoid confusion

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – New public parking signs have been installed along Ocean Boulevard.

City Spokesman Mark Kruea said the new signs were need to distinguish the difference between public and private parking.

“We changed our signage to make it more obvious that, hey this is a public parking lot. That’s not one that’s privately owned,” said Kruea.

The design was made more simple, but are unique from private business parking signs.

Beach visitors were able to easily navigate their parking route on Tuesday.

“I saw the big “P” and it said Myrtle Beach parking. And there was a “P” and we just followed the sign,” said Teri Barnett.

While city parking is open to the public, city parking lots are not free.

From March 1 through October 31 parking must be paid through meters or by the Park Mobile phone application.

Week-long parking passes are also available for purchase from Lanier Parking, located in in Pavilion Parking Garage.

Residents of Myrtle Beach who own a vehicle that is registered in the city can apply for free parking through the decal sticker program.