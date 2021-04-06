New mural completed in downtown Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – A new mural has been unveiled in downtown Myrtle Beach.

The Leadership Grand Strand Group painted the mural next to the Gay Dolphin gift shopt.

News13 asked how the group was able to complete the project.

The problem with it was you had to have adults, 25 of us trying to paint,” said Becky Boone. “So the design had to be something in which everybody could participate.

“So as we lovingly say it was a paint-by-numbers scenario. So, I did the design, we mapped it out and then all the members came in and helped paint it,” Boone said.

This project was made possible thanks to the generosity of South Atlantic Bank and Bank of America.

Mural design for downtown Myrtle Beach

Leadership Grand Strand Class XLI would like to thank Mr. Justin Plyler for supporting the project & providing the perfect location for the mural, Lauren Clever from the City of Myrtle Beach Downtown Development for her guidance, and Diana Greene from Myrtle Beach Chamber of Commerce for her leadership. We would also like to thank South Atlantic Monument Co., The Jackson Companies, Anderson Brothers Bank, Coastal Carolina National Bank, and Signarama of Myrtle Beach for their support.

Leadership Grand Strand is a program sponsored by the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce to develop a corps of informed, committed, and qualified individuals capable of providing dynamic leadership for the Grand Strand area. This 10-month program accepts 30 participants each year and meets monthly for leadership training and community service projects.

Applications for Leadership Grand Strand XLII are due June 30. Informational webinars will be hosted April 20 & June 3. Learn more at https://www.myrtlebeachareachamber.com/leadershipgrandstrand.



