New nonstop, daily flights between Myrtle Beach, Minneapolis/St. Paul to start in April

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – Delta Airlines will start a new, nonstop service between Myrtle Beach and Minneapolis/St. Paul this spring.

The daily, seasonal service will begin April 12 between the Myrtle Beach International Airport (MYR) and Minneapolis/St. Paul International Airport (MSP). Visit www.delta.com to learn more and book travel.

“Minneapolis/St. Paul International Airport is a global hub for Delta Airlines,” said Scott Van Moppes, director of airports, “and will provide passengers from the Grand Strand even more convenient options for traveling to Minneapolis/St. Paul, destinations across the United States and internationally.”