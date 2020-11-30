New North Myrtle Beach brewery looks to hire 100+ employees

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A new North Myrtle Beach brewery is looking to hire more than 100 employees.

The Crooked Hammock Brewery held a job fair Monday at the brewery’s pre-opening office at Barefoot Landing.

“For February, March and April I am going to need about 100 to 120 hourly employees,” General Manager William Morris said. “During the summer I’m going to actually bring on 60 more. So we will be at up to 180 to 190 employees.”

Another job fair will be held Dec. 15. The brewery is expected to open in February.

More information about the job fair and applications can be found at the brewery’s website.

