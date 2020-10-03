New Par 3 course opens in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The new Aero Club Golf Course in Myrtle Beach opened Friday.
The course is located at what used to be the Midway Par 3 course near the airport.
“You can play this in an hour, hour and a half, and play all 18 holes,” Owner Chip Smith said. “It’s good for families and kids who are just starting out with golf, learning how to play, and a lot of times you have golfers who played a round of championship golf that just want to come out and relax.”
Smith said the course sat unused for three years before they rebuilt the course.
