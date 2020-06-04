New Starbucks raising traffic concerns at busy Horry County intersection

SOCASTEE, SC (WBTW) – A Starbucks coming to the Socastee area is raising traffic concerns.

New signage boasts “coming soon” at the Highway 17 Bypass and Palmetto Pointe Boulevard intersection.

Area businesses agree that the addition will be a new landmark to direct their customers and has potential to attract more eyes to their buildings on Northgate Boulevard.

“I think it’s great having a Starbucks there. It’ll be a great landmark, as well as having the news station down the block,” said Kimberly Elko, Owner of Elko Spas, Pools & Billiards.

Others say the intersection is dangerous, as there is an intersection within the protected light.

Northgate and Palmetto Pointe Boulevards intersect before drivers reach the bypass.

South Carolina Department of Public Safety’s traffic data shows there have been no deadly crashes at the intersection since 2015.

130 property and injury crashes have been reported within the same time frame.

While the popular chain is expected to bring more traffic, some fear it could bring more crashes.

“First thing in the morning when people are going to work and school, oh, it’s awful. We can’t get out and then the people from Starbucks are going to be trying to get out when we’re trying to get out. It’s going to be tough,” said Ryan Lowe, Office Manager at Competition Cars.

“No turn on red” and “don’t block the intersection” signage is placed in every direction of the intersections.

“It’s clearly marked for you not to block this intersection and the reason for that is because the other light may have changed and traffic may need to come across,” said South Carolina Highway Patrol Master Trooper Brian Lee.

John Kluczewski is a driver for Napa Auto Parts and drives through both intersections daily.

“I feel what the state, or the DOT, or the county needs to do is more signage. More significant signage. Larger painted neon, bright white box with several signs so people stay out of the box,” said Kluczewski.

Horry County officials told News13 that traffic patterns will not be changed when Starbucks opens.

“During the Planning Review Process, the applicant had to address internal circulation to improve traffic flow. As with all roadways, we will continue to monitor the intersection and adjacent roadways and address any issues that arise in coordination with SCDOT,” said Horry County spokesperson Kelly Moore.

News13 reached out to Starbucks for a statement about the posed traffic concerns and have yet to hear back.