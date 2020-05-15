New website launched for beach safety

(WBTW) — If you are headed to the beach, there is a new safety resource available, the Check My Beach website.
Myrtle Beach and other Grand Strand cities worked with DHEC to come up with the website. It has accurate, up-to-date information about water quality and beach safety.
Visit the Check My Beach Website.
