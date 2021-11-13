New ‘Winter Wonderland at The Beach’ festival planned in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBW) – A covered outdoor ice rink, a walk-through lights display and other holiday attractions will be featured during the inaugural “Winter Wonderland at The Beach” celebration in Myrtle Beach.

The festival, organized by the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce and the city, is scheduled for Nov. 26 through Jan. 2 at Burroughs and Chapin Pavilion Place at 812 North Ocean Blvd. It was created to “provide a new family-friendly holiday attraction,” the city said.

In addition, officials are looking for residents to serve as “cheer volunteers” for the festival. They will assist with tickets, greet visitors and hand out Haribo candy to children, according to the city.

According to a website for the festival, the interactive lights show will take visitors on a walking tour of Toyland, Peppermint Valley and other light displays. There will be different types of lights, ranging “from traditional holiday favorites to beach-themed fun,” the website says.

Volunteers are required to sign up and pass a background check. The festival hours will be 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday and noon until 10 p.m. on weekends.

The festival will be closed on Christmas Day. The event is being sponsored by a variety of local businesses and organizations.