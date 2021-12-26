News13 Pet of the Weekend: Bingo

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) –The News13 Pet of the Weekend for Dec. 25-26 is Bingo, a 2-month-old domestic short-haired kitten available for adoption through the Grand Strand Humane Society.

Bingo is considered a “therapy” kitten because of a special bond with Lucky, another cat that came to the shelter after being hurt in a car crash, shelter spokeswoman Kathy Robinson said. As a result, Bingo and Lucky need to be adopted together, she said.

Lucky has been at the shelter for about six months, and the shelter said he was not able to move his back legs when he arrived. He requires special care and attention but “just blossoms when he’s with Bingo,” Robinson said.

“We’re looking for a hero, someone who’s willing to take this tiny little fluff ball plus his bond companion,” Robinson said.

Meanwhile, Robinson said the shelter currently has nearly 60 dogs available for adoption.

“We’re hoping to get some dog adoptions this week, because it’s been kind of slow adoption-wise,” she said. “So, hopefully, now that the holidays are kind of winding down that will pick up.”

For anyone looking for a pet, the shelter’s cats are being cared for at its temporary location off Highway 501 at the Tanger Outlets across from Carolina Pottery in Conway. Dogs are located at the shelter’s former facility at 3241 Mr. Joe White Ave.