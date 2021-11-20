News13 Pet of the Weekend: Bobo

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The News13 Pet of the Weekend for Nov. 20-21 is Bobo, an 8-year-old poodle that is currently in a foster home and available for adoption from the Grand Strand Humane Society.

Bobo is blind and came to the shelter about eight months ago after his owner was no longer able to care for him, shelter spokeswoman Kathy Robinson said. Bobo is “very friendly,” and despite being blind, Robinson said he is “still able to get around.”

Bobo is also a perfect example of why the shelter’s foster program is so important,” Robinson said.

“The fact that he’s in foster has really helped him because a little guy like him would probably not do well in a shelter,” she said. “So that’s why it’s so important for us to try to get fosters for our dogs, especially now that the weather is so cold. You know, we really could use some fosters for our cold weather.”

Because of his age, Bobo also qualifies for the shelter’s Senior to Senior program in which anyone older than 60 can adopt a qualifying dog or cat and have all of the adoption fees waived.

The shelter has several dogs available for adoption. They have been returned to the shelter’s former location at 3241 Mr. Joe White Avenue. Anyone wanting to adopt a dog can schedule an appointment online.

Anyone who wants to adopt a cat can find them at the shelter’s temporary location off Highway 501 at the Tanger Outlets across from Carolina Pottery in Conway. There is also a shop at the location with items specifically for cats and kittens, Robinson said.

A spokesman for the shelter said officials are still looking for a new, permanent location for the shelter, preferably a minimum of six acres in or close to Myrtle Beach. The shelter’s lease at Tanger has been extended through was extended through Jan 1.

The shelter also continues to operate a clinic next door to the old location on Mr. Joe White Ave. More information about the clinics can be found on the shelter’s website.

There is also a GoFuneMe page set up to benefit the shelter.



