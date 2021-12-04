News13 Pet of the Weekend: Buck

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The News13 Pet of the Weekend for Dec. 4-5 is Buck, an estimated 4-year-old Shepherd mix currently available for adoption at the Grand Strand Humane Society.

Buck came to the shelter as a stray, according to Jessica Wnuk, the executive director of the shelter. He’s “super playful” and walks well on a leash, she said.

“He’s just the sweetest boy, Wnuk said. “We think he would do great in a family. He seems good with others dogs as well. He just loves everybody that he meets.”

Wnuk also said anyone who wants to help out Buck and the shelter’s other animals can do so by dropping off donations between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday at the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

“We’re so grateful for our partnership with them,” she said. “They do so much for us year-round, and they’re collecting those donations for us today at the PD on North Oak Street.”

Many items are needed, but Wnuk said blankets and food are a big priority.

“Blankets, of course, but also wet dog food, wet cat food, it’s been really hard for us to find on the shelves,” she said. “So if you’re shopping, and you see any out at the store, consider picking up a case for our animals. Because when we do our weekly shopping it’s been tough for us to get enough.”

The shelter continues to have several dogs available for adoption. They are now at the shelter’s former location at 3241 Mr. Joe White Avenue. Anyone wanting to adopt a dog can schedule an appointment online.

Anyone who wants to adopt a cat can find them at the shelter’s temporary location off Highway 501 at the Tanger Outlets across from Carolina Pottery in Conway. There is also a shop at the location with items specifically for cats and kittens, Robinson said.

The shelter also continues to operate a clinic next door to the old location on Mr. Joe White Ave. More information about the clinics can be found on the shelter’s website.

Wnuk said officials are still looking for land to build a new, permanent location for the shelter. There is a GoFundMe page set up to benefit the shelter as it continues its capital improvements fundraising campaign.