News13 Pet of the Weekend: Data

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) – The News13 Pet of the Weekend for Jan. 1-2 is Data, a 10-year-old Goldendoodle available for adoption through the Grand Strand Humane Society.

Data, who has “lots of energy,” came to the shelter about five months ago after his owner went into assisted living and other family members could not care for him, spokeswoman Kathy Robinson said. While he is healthy, he does need to gain some weight, she said. He also is going to be neutered, she said.

“He’s a wonderful dog,” Robinson said. “I love him. He’s perfect in the car. He’s good with other dogs. He apparently is not so good with cats. But, I mean, he loves everybody. I mean this dog is just, he’s phenomenal. I’m in love with him.”

Data is just one of many animals available for adoption through the shelter. For anyone looking for a pet, the shelter’s cats are being cared for at its temporary location off Highway 501 at the Tanger Outlets across from Carolina Pottery in Conway. Dogs are located at the shelter’s former facility at 3241 Mr. Joe White Ave.

Heading into the new year, Robinson said the shelter’s biggest goal continues to be to find a new, permanent location.

“We would love to find a place of our own away from our temporary facilities at Joe White and Tanger,” she said. “Obviously, we want all kinds of adoptions. We did really well last week, and we’re hoping to kick off the near year, maybe, hopefully, this week with some more adoptions, and hopefully, Data will be one of them.”