News13 Pet of the Weekend: Foxy Cleopatra

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The News13 Pet of the Weekend for Dec. 18-19 is Foxy Cleopatra, a year-old mixed breed dog available for adoption through the Grand Strand Humane Society.

Foxy Cleopatra, the name of a character in the Austin Powers’ movie “Goldmember,” came to the shelter as stray, according to spokeswoman Kathy Robinson said. She is “very friendly” and appears to be house-trained and crate-trained, Robinson said.

She is also great around kids and comfortable around other dogs, Robinson said.

With Christmas now only a week away, Robinson said adoptions have slowed somewhat, but the shelter still has several cats and dogs in need of a permanent home. The holidays are challenging when it comes to adoptions because everyone is so busy with other things, she said.

For anyone looking for a pet, the shelter has cats at its temporary location off Highway 501 at the Tanger Outlets across from Carolina Pottery in Conway. Dogs are being kept at the shelter’s former facility at 3241 Mr. Joe White Ave.

The shelter also operates a clinic next door to its former location on Mr. Joe White Ave. More information about the clinics can be found on the shelter’s website.

In addition, officials are still looking for land to build a new, permanent location for the shelter. There is a GoFundMe page set up to benefit the shelter as it continues its capital improvements fundraising campaign.