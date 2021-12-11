News13 Pet of the Weekend: Kiwi

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The News13 Pet of the Weekend for Dec. 11-12 is Kiwi, a 12-week-old kitten currently available for adoption through the Grand Strand Humane Society.

Kiwi is currently in foster care, so anyone interesting in giving her a forever home should contact the shelter for more information, spokeswoman Kathy Robinson said. She is “adorable” and interacts well with dogs, Robinson said.

With the holidays fast approaching, Robinson said the shelter still has many cats and dogs available for adoption.

“This is a rough time of year, I think, to try to adopt, because people, a lot of people, are going out of town for the holidays,” Robinson said. “And so a lot of people are probably going to be waiting until they get back and get themselves settled back home and everything. At least, I’m hoping that’s the reason.”

Cats are located at the shelter’s temporary location off Highway 501 at the Tanger Outlets across from Carolina Pottery in Conway. Dogs are being kept at the shelter’s former facility at 3241 Mr. Joe White Ave.

The shelter also continues to operate a clinic next door to the old location on Mr. Joe White Ave. More information about the clinics can be found on the shelter’s website.

Officials are still looking for land to build a new, permanent location for the shelter. There is a GoFundMe page set up to benefit the shelter as it continues its capital improvements fundraising campaign.