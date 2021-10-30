News13 Pet of the Weekend: Lady Marmalade

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The News13 Pet of the Weekend for Oct. 30-31 is Lady Marmalade, a tuxedo kitten available for adoption at the Grand Strand Humane Society.

Lady Marmalade is about six months old, and came to the shelter as a stray.

The humane society is having an adoption event from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Veterinary Clinic of Myrtle Beach at 708 21st Avenue North. All fees will be waived.

The shelter is open from noon to 6 p.m. daily. It’s located in the Tanger Outlets on Highway 501 across from Carolina Pottery.

For more information, visit the humane society or call 843-457-3139.