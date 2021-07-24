News13 Pet of the Weekend: Lady

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The News13 Pet of the Weekend for July 24-25 is Lady, a 30-pound mixed breed available for adoption from the Grand Strand Humane Society.

Lady is about 10 years old. She came to the shelter about a month ago with a skin infection and a large tumor, but a shelter spokesperson said she is fully healthy now and ready for her forever home.

Lady is great around other dogs, cats and kids. “She could adjust to any home,” the spokesperson said.

The Grand Strand Humane Society, which currently is caring for about 200 animals, is doing walk-in adoptions and waiving fees between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, the spokesperson said.