News13 Pet of the Weekend: Mufasa

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The News13 Pet of the Weekend for Sept. 18-19 is Mufasa, a 4-year-old box mix currently available for adoption at the Grand Strand Humane Society.

Mufasa has been at the shelter for about five months and is eagerly awaiting a new, permanent home, according to shelter spokeswoman Kathy Robinson. He is “very good with kids” but has not been tested around cats and a meet and greet would be needed if the adopting family has another dog to make sure they get along, she said.

Mufasa is one of several dogs and cats available at the shelter, which recently moved to a new, temporary home across from Carolina Pottery at the Tanger Outlets on Highway 501 in Conway.

“We’ve got everything set up now,” Robinson said. “It’s nice because we have a lake right outside that we can walk the dogs around the lake, and there’s plenty of room for them to walk.”

Robinson said anyone who wants to adopt Mufasa or any other shelter pet is welcome to attend an adoption event from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Veterinary Clinic of Myrtle Beach. It is located at 708 21st Ave. North.

The shelter is open from noon until 6 p.m. seven days a week for anyone who wants to visit or adopt the animals.