News13 Pet of the Weekend: Nabisco

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C (WBTW) — The News13 Pet of the Weekend for Aug. 28-29 is Nabisco, a 8-month-old kitten currently available for adoption at the Grand Strand Humane Society.

Nabisco is among about 120 cats and 60 available for adoption this weekend as the shelter prepares to relocate to a new, temporary site in Suite N210 at the Tanger Outlets on Highway 501 across from Carolina Pottery, a spokeswoman said. The move was prompted by a pest infestation and other problems at the current shelter located at 3241 Mr. Joe White Avenue.

Shelters officials said they appreciate Tanger for providing the space.

“Not only have they offered us that space, but they are encouraging adoptions out of their retails space as well, the spokeswoman said. “We are so grateful for them and really excited to be there. We think it’s a great opportunity for our animals.”

As officials prepare for the move, the shelter is offering half-price adoptions between noon and 6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Walk-ins are welcome.

“Whatever someone is looking for, we have it a Grand Strand Humane Society,” according to the spokeswoman said, who said the shelter hopes to be down to 40 dogs and 75 cats before moving to its temporary location.

“We’re definitely asking for the public’s help to get there,” the spokesman said.