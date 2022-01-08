News13 Pet of the Weekend: Provolone

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) – The News13 Pet of the Weekend for Jan. 8-9 is Provolone, a 2- or 3-year-old mixed breed available for adoption through the Grand Strand Humane Society.

Provolone, who appears to be a mix of pit bull and other breeds, came to the shelter as a stray along with another dog, but may be better suited for a single-dog family, spokeswoman Kathy Robinson said. He’s young, energetic and great with kids, and he also rides well in a car, she said.

Provolone is just one of many animals available for adoption through the shelter. For anyone looking to adopt or foster a pet, the shelter’s cats are being cared for at its temporary location off Highway 501 at the Tanger Outlets across from Carolina Pottery in Conway. Dogs are located at the shelter’s former facility at 3241 Mr. Joe White Ave.