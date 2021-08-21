News13 Pet of the Weekend: Ravenclaw

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The News13 Pet of the Weekend for Aug. 21-22 is Ravenclaw, an 8-year-old mixed breed dog currently available for adoption at the Grand Strand Humane Society.

Ravenclaw has been at the shelter for about two months. He is good around children and other dogs, according to Kathy Robinson, a spokeswoman for the shelter.

Because of his age, Ravenclaw is considered a senior pet, Robinson said. That means he is eligible to be adopted through the shelter’s senior-to-senior program, which encourages older people to adopt older pets.

The program waives the adoption fee for anyone older than 60 who wants a pet that is older than 7, Robinson said.

“It’s a good program to have because we really want our seniors to go home,” Robinson said. “To me, seniors make the best pets anyway. I’ve got a house full of seniors.”

Dozens of animals are still available for adoption at the shelter located at 3241 Mr. Joe White Avenue. The shelter is open from noon until 6 p.m. seven days a week.