News13 Pet of the Weekend: Verde

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The News13 Pet of the Weekend for Sept. 4-5 is Verde, a black labrador mix currently available for adoption at the Grand Strand Humane Society.

Verde has been at the shelter for about a year and his personality makes him perfect for a family with older children, according to Abby Lockard, the shelter’s new director of community outreach.

He is one of about 100 pets currently at the shelter, which recently moved to a new, temporary location across from Carolina Pottery at the Tanger Outlets on Highway 501.

“It’s been a lot, you know, a lot of back and forth getting everything to the new place,” Lockard said of the move. But it is exciting because now we have all of our animals in there.”

The new location is now open, with walk-in adoptions daily from noon until 6 p.m. Regular adoption policies still apply. Adopters can still elect to submit an application through the shelter’s website and wait to receive a set appointment time.