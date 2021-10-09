News13 Pet of Weekend: Mushroom

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The News13 Pet of the Weekend for Oct. 9-10 is Mushroom, an approximately 1-year-old pit bull, box mix currently available for adoption at the Grand Strand Humane Society.

Mushroom came to the shelter as a stray, according to shelter spokesman Kathy Robinson, who said he enjoys car rides, loves other dogs and is great around people. He enjoys belly rubs, and like a lot of dogs at the shelter, he has lots of energy, she said.

His ideal home would be with an active family that has a fenced-in yard, Robinson said.

“The thing is, what people need to understand, these dogs are crated all the time, Robinson said. “So when they do get out, they’re, like, a little crazy. And so, therefore, they just need this. You know, they need somebody to play with them and rub their bellies.”

Mushroom and many animals are available for adoption at the shelter’s temporary location in Conway off Highway 501 at the Tanger Outlets across from Carolina Pottery. The shelter is open from noon until 6 p.m. seven days a week.