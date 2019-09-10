News13 September Blood Drive to be held Thursday

Live Now
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – News13’s September Blood Drive will be held this week.

The blood drive will be on Thursday from 11 a.m until 7 p.m. at the Coastal Grand Mall and the Magnolia Mall. The goal is 130 units of blood. All presenting donors will receive a voucher for a free Sports Clips haircut.

Shauna Riley and Megan Heath, both from the American Red Cross Blood Services, joined Patsy Kelly on News13 NOW at 9 a.m. to talk more about the blood drive.

On Wednesday, News13 and the Red Cross will hold a phone bank to answer questions and schedule appointments for the blood drive.

To sign-up:

According to the American Red Cross’ website, you must be at least 16 years old and weight at least 110 pounds to donate whole blood. For other information about donating blood, visit the American Red Cross’ website here.

