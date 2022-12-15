MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Christmas is 10 days away and News13 wants your help to put a smile on a local child’s face this season.

We’re teaming up with several generous community partners to help support this year’s Toys for Tots campaign in Horry County. Organizers said they’re seeing more applicants for the 2022 drive, including from partnering agencies and clients.

Toys for Tots organizers said there’s a great need for donations for babies, 9- to 12-year-olds and teenagers. Due to the increased demand, the campaign started toy distribution earlier than in years past.

Wyman Wise State Farm in Little River and Myrtle Beach is a proud collection site partner this year. He said it’s humbling to see his fellow community members open their hearts for such a good cause.

“Christmas is always such a special time and it makes people feel good to really give back to the community,” he said. “I think whenever you can help a child out during that Christmas time, it really warms everybody’s hearts and makes you feel good and you know you’re helping somebody else too, so it’s magical.”

Wise said he’s encouraging his team, neighbors, community members and clients to help spread cheer to those less fortunate this year. The collection box inside his Myrtle Beach office on 44th Avenue North is overflowing with Barbie’s, sports balls, action figures and plush pillows.

This year’s toy drive is also sponsored by the Shepherd’s Table, East Coast Honda, America’s Furniture Warehouse and The Maguire Law Firm.