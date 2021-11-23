Nights of a Thousand Candles kicks off Friday evening at Brookgreen Gardens

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WBTW) — One of the Grand Strand’s biggest holiday attractions – Nights of a Thousand Candles – will come to life Friday evening at Brookgreen Gardens.

Jay Rowe, Brookgreen Gardens’ vice president of public operations, said staff members work year-round to get ready for the event, which features more than 1,000 candles and a million lights.

“This is our 21st year,” Rowe said. “It started with a two-night show created by our volunteers, and it’s grown into the great exhibit that it is today.”

Rowe said Brookgreen Gardens expects this year to be even busier than usual. The number of people who can visit each night has been reduced from 2019 levels, but more nights have been added to the schedule. The display opens Friday night and will continue through Jan. 2, with the “Lighting of the Trees” taking place at 6:45 each evening at the Leonard Pavilion.

Several nights are already sold out, but Rowe said to keep checking the website because tickets sometimes are available for nights that have sold out. Ticket information can be found on the Brookgreen Gardens website.