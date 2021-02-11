North Myrtle Beach business owners say shops could close without St. Patrick’s Day profit

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — For the second year in a row the pandemic has canceled St. Patrick’s Day events in North Myrtle Beach.

Those who live in the city know exactly how large the parade and festival can get.

Business owners on Main Street say it will be a substantial loss this year and is more than just a canceled parade.

City officials say the annual event draws in around 40,000 people or more. They tell News13 large gatherings can cause COVID-19 cases to surge and canceling the events will prevent the spread.

Weldon Boyd owns Buoys On The Boulevard and says if cities like Myrtle Beach and Surfside Beach can host holiday events safely, so can North Myrtle Beach.

“It’s a real good chance to allow local business owners to get their business out in front of everybody at little to no expense and make some money,” said Boyd.

Tanner Cauthan, co-owner of Dirty Don’s Oyster Bar & Grill says in a normal year businesses could make between $20,000 and $30,000 from the event.

Money that can buy time until tourist season.

“The more popular you are that’s hand over fist. You’re paying serious bills in a weekend, or in a day,” said Cauthan.

Cauthan says if the pandemic has taught him one thing, it’s to have a plan B.

“If you’re ahead in business you save for a rainy day and this is one of those rainy days. It’s just how it is,” said Cauthan.

Boyd says he’s already seeing stores close on Main Street.

He says without St. Patrick’s Day some businesses won’t be able to survive the winter.

The City of North Myrtle Beach responded to News13 and said:

“Due to the continuing COVID-19 pandemic, the 2021 North Myrtle Beach St. Patrick’s Day Parade & Festival is canceled. After having had to cancel the 2020 event for the same reason, the City hoped the COVID-19 pandemic would have run its course by now, however, the pandemic continues, and time has proven that large gatherings lead to significant surges in new COVID-19 cases, some of them deadly.”