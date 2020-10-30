NMB businesses host trick-or-treating on Main Street

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – On Friday local businesses in North Myrtle Beach brought Halloween to their community in a big way.

Instead of houses, trick-or-treaters ran to the doors of restaurants, auto repair, and retail shops along Main Street.

“It’s all about the kids. We’ve gone to great measures to make sure this thing’s a blast for the kids,” said Weldon Boyd, owner of Buoy’s on the Boulevard.

Boyd says with the year kids have had, he wanted to make this Halloween memorable.

Many in town were thrilled to see the streets come alive again.

“Ever since summer it’s been dead out here, so I’m excited to see a big crowd coming,” said Haleigh Sumpter of Main Slice Pizza.

Boyd says the event couldn’t have happened without community effort.

“We live in this community. We work together. We see each other every day. When it’s a ghost town to when it’s packed, we’re all here every day putting what we can into Main Street,” said Boyd.

When candy bags were filled, events continued at Boyd’s business.

Pumpkins were carved, animals were pet, and children ran screaming through a haunted house at no cost.

“This year has been hard enough and I know there are some families out there that have had financial strains this year. The last thing they need to be here is cost conscious,” said Boyd.