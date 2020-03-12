NMB St. Patrick’s Day parade, festival still on, additional hand sanitizers to be provided

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The North Myrtle Beach St. Patrick’s Day parade and festival will continue as planned and additional hand sanitizers will be provided due to the coronavirus threat, according to city spokesperson Pat Dowling.

Dowling says there will be additional hand sanitizers throughout the festival and vendors are asked to provide hand sanitizers at their booths.

Those who show symptoms of being sick are asked not to attend the events.

