No golf carts allowed on Ocean Boulevard during Memorial Day weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — No golf carts will be allowed on Ocean Boulevard during Memorial Day weekend, according to an executive order issued by City Manager Fox Simmons.

Golf carts will be banned between 29th Avenue North and the southern point of city limits beginning at 12:01 a.m. Friday until traffic control devices are removed May 31, according to the executive order.

Golf carts used by police to monitor traffic and safety are excluded from the order.

The order also authorizes the police department to request assistance from other jurisdictions, require businesses to employ private security officers, temporarily divert pedestrian and vehicle traffic, establish and enforce “no cruising zones” and temporary cruising prohibitions, and adjust park hours as needed to “enforce the peace and protect residents and guests.”

The city is reminding residents that traffic congestion peaks for Memorial Day weekend.