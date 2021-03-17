Fire crews battle 2-alarm fire in Conway, no injuries reported

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — No one was injured in a structure fire Wednesday morning in Conway, according to authorities.
Crews responded to a 2-alarm fire at 10:30 a.m. on Carolina Road, according to a social media post by Horry County Fire Rescue. A more specific location has not been released.
The building was evacuated and the fire was under control by 11:20 a.m. Firefighters were able to contain the fire to one building.
Video from the scene showed smoke coming from the upper part of what appeared to be a residence. Multiple fire trucks were at the scene.