No injuries in a vehicle fire in Socastee area

SOCASTEE, SC (WBTW) – There were no reported injuries in a vehicle fire in the Socastee area Monday afternoon.
According to Horry County Fire Rescue, the fire happened near Brandymill and Socastee Boulevards at around 2:20 p.m.
