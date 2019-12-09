No injuries in a vehicle fire in Socastee area

Live Now
Grand Strand
Courtesy: HCFR

SOCASTEE, SC (WBTW) – There were no reported injuries in a vehicle fire in the Socastee area Monday afternoon.

According to Horry County Fire Rescue, the fire happened near Brandymill and Socastee Boulevards at around 2:20 p.m.

