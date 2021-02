LORIS, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County Fire and Rescue responded to a structure fire in the Loris area on Sunday.

According to HCFR, crews responded to the 700 block of Harris Road around 2:44 p.m. for the fire.

There are no reported injuries and the fire is now under control.

Loris Fire Department assisted Horry County Fire and Rescue in putting out the fire.