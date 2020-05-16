No injuries reported after camper fire in Horry County

LITTLE RIVER AREA, SC (WBTW) – Crews in Horry County responded to a camper fire Saturday morning.

Horry County Fire Rescue was dispatched to the 2200 block of Highway 111 around 8:54 a.m. Saturday for the camper fire, the agency said online.

HCFR said there are no reported injuries, but a photo shows that the camper was damaged.

There is no word on what caused the fire, but it is under investigation. Count on News13 for updates as more information is released.

