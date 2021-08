CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — No injuries were reported after a car caught fire Monday morning in Conway, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

HCRF responded at 8:12 a.m. to the fire in the area of N. Highway 701 and Golden Key Road. The fire was fully involved when firefighters arrived, and it was quickly extinguished.

Information about how the fire started was not immediately available from authorities. Count on News13 for updates.