CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – No injuries have been reported after a car ran off the road and into a swamp in Conway. according to fire crews.

City of Conway Fire Department crews are working a crash on Long Avenue near Hawthorne Drive, where a car ran off the road into Crabtree Swamp, a Facebook post from the department said.

Photo: City of Conway Fire Department Facebook.

The Horry County Dive Team has been called in to remove the car from the swamp.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.