No injuries reported after ‘fully involved’ house fire in Conway

BOONE, N.C. – DeVante’ Jones poured in a game-high 29 points, but it was not enough as Coastal Carolina fell to Appalachian State 70-65 in the second round of the Sun Belt Conference Tournament.

The Chants (16-17) outshot the Mountaineers 47-42 percent from the field, but it was the free throw discrepancy that helped push the Mountaineers (18-14) to the five-point victory. App State was able to shoot 38 free throws making 22, while the Chants only attempt seven making five.