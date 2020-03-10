Live Now
No injuries reported after ‘fully involved’ house fire in Conway

Courtesy: Conway Fire Department Twitter

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Crews responded to a structure fire overnight in Conway.

Crews from the Conway Fire Department and Horry County Fire Rescue responded to a “fully involved” fire of a home on Long Road off Highway 701 North, according to the CFD. No injuries were reported in the fire.

