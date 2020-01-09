2 firefighters injured when floor collapses in Aynor area house fire

AYNOR, SC AREA (WBTW) – Two firefighters were injured when a floor collapsed while responding to a house fire in the Aynor area, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.
Both firefighters were transported to a hospital. Their injuries were not life-threatening, according to HCFR.
Crews were dispatched to the fire in the area of Leonard Road and Edwards Road in Aynor at 12:16 p.m. Thursday, HCFR said. The building was reported to be vacant and the fire remains under investigation.
