MYRTLE BEACH AREA, SC (WBTW) – No injuries have been reported after a house fire in the Myrtle Beach area, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

HCFR crews were dispatched around 9:40 a.m. to 6665 E. Sweetbriar Trail for a single-family structure fire call.

Courtesy: HCFR Twitter

Courtesy: HCFR Twitter

The fire remains under investigation.

