CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) – Fire damaged a mobile home in Conway Friday afternoon, but there were no injuries, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

Firefighters responded at 2:46 p.m. to the fire in the 3000 block of S. Highway 701, HCRF said.

The American Red Cross said its volunteers are providing financial assistance to three people to help them with their immediate food, clothing and shelter needs.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, HCFR said. Count on News13 for updates.