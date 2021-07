HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — No injuries were reported Wednesday after a tractor overturned in the Green Sea Road area of Horry County, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

The tractor overturned at about 3:18 p.m. on Green Sea Road near Valley Forge Road, HCFR said. The trailer carrying the tractor detached from the truck transporting it.

Info. on Green Sea Road-area toppled tractor call.#HCFR pic.twitter.com/lRJk6pfFVS — Horry SC Fire Rescue (@hcfirerescue) July 14, 2021

Drivers should expect delays in the area while towing crews remove the tractor, HCFR said.

The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is also on scene.