LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WBTW) — No one was hurt Tuesday afternoon after a vehicle hit seven parked cars, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

HCFR was dispatched at 4:11 p.m. to the crash that happened in the 2000 block of E. Highway 9 in Little River.

Authorities have not released any other details about the crash. The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating. Count on News13 for updates.