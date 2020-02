NICHOLS, SC AREA (WBTW) – No injuries have been reported as crews battle a mobile home fire in Horry County.

Crews are on scene of the fire at 5676 Oak Grove Church Road between Green Sea and Nichols, according to HCFR. Crews were dispatched around 7:40 a.m. Monday.

Courtesy: HCFR Twitter

Courtesy: HCFR Twitter

Courtesy: HCFR Twitter

No injuries have been reported, but one person has been displaced.

The fire is under control and an investigation is ongoing.

