NICHOLS, S.C. (WBTW) — No one was hurt Sunday morning in a house fire in Nichols, Horry County Fire Rescue said.

HCFR was dispatched at 11:49 a.m. to the fire in the 2000 block of Mt. Olive Church Road. Loris Fire Department assisted on the call.

No other information was immediately available. The fire is under further investigation. Count on News13 for updates.