LONGS, S.C. (WBTW) – A rollover crash early Saturday afternoon slowed traffic along Highway 905 in Longs, but there were no serious injuries, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

HCFR was dispatched at 12:38 p.m. to the crash at S. Highway 905 and Station Street.

The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is handling the investigation. Count on News13 for updates.