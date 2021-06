MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — With Tropical Storm Claudette approaching the Grand Strand, officials have issued a double red lag advisory on local beaches, meaning swimming is not allowed in the ocean because the conditions are too dangerous.

A tropical storm warning is currently in effect in coastal areas of the Grand Strand.