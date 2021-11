Firefighters responded to a fire at about 1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 4, in the 1800 block of Salem Circle in Loris. (Source: Horry County Fire Rescue)

LORIS, S.C. (WBTW) – No one was injured after a structure caught on fire Thursday afternoon, according to a post from Horry County Fire Rescue.

Firefighters responded at about 1 p.m. to the 1800 block of Salem Circle in Loris.

The fire was under control within an hour and will remain under investigation.