No one seriously hurt after car crashes into trees on Adrian Highway near Conway

Photo: Horry County Fire Rescue

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A car crashed into some trees Saturday afternoon on Adrian Highway near Conway, but no one was seriously hurt, Horry County Fire Rescue said.

HCFR was dispatched at 3:37 p.m. to the crash in the 4800 block of Adrian Highway. The car came to rest between several trees, and people were reportedly confined in the vehicle.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area while emergency crews work at the scene. No other information was immediately available.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating. Count on News13 for updates.

