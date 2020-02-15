No reported injuries after fire in Myrtle Beach area

Grand Strand
Courtesy: Horry County Fire Rescue

MYRTLE BEACH AREA, SC (WBTW) – Crews were on the scene of a structure fire Saturday afternoon.

Courtesy: Horry County Fire Rescue

Horry County Fire Rescue responded to Ranchette Circle around 3:29 p.m. Saturday, the agency said on its Facebook page.

Most of the fire was contained to the kitchen. No injuries were reported.

The blaze is still under investigation.

