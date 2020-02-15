No reported injuries after fire in Myrtle Beach area

ATLANTA – DeVante' Jones led four Coastal Carolina players in double digits with a game-high 24 points, but it was not enough as the Chanticleers fell to Georgia State 92-80.

The game was closer than the final score indicated as Georgia State hit all of its' free throws in the final minutes to push a six-point lead out to the final 12-point margin.

Jones once again flirted with a triple-double finishing the game with seven rebounds and nine assists.

Garrick Green added 17 points, including three field goals from beyond the three-point line. Freshman Tim Ceaser scored 14 points and had a team-high nine rebounds. Senior Tommy Burton also reached double digits with 10 points.

The Chants (13-14, 6-10 Sun Belt) finished the game shooting 43.9 percent from the field (25-57) and hit six-of-16 on its threes for 38 percent. The Chants also did a good job at the free throw line knocking down 24-of-29 for 83 percent.

Georgia State (18-9, 11-5 Sun Belt) also had four players reach double-digits. Damon Wilson and Nelson Phillips scored 20 points each and Corey Allen added 18 and Justin Roberts 14.

The host team mirrored the Chants from the field hitting 25-of-57 for an identical 43.9 percent. The Panthers hit 11 three's in 30 attempts for 37 percent, but they were almost perfect at the free throw line making 31-of-34 for 91 percent.

The Panthers carried a 43-32 lead into the locker room at halftime led by Williams 11 points and Roberts with eight. GSU shot 38 percent from the field and knocked down five three's.

The difference was once again at the free throw line, where the Panthers were able to attempt 18 first-half free throws making 16 of those.

Jones led CCU with 10 points and Green and LeGania added five each as CCU shot 41 percent from the field and hit three-of-six of its threes. The Chants were seven-of-10 at the free throw line.

The Chants will be back home for their final two regular season home games of the season next week beginning with a game against Troy Thursday, Feb. 20 at 7 p.m.