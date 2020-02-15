No reported injuries after fire in Myrtle Beach area

MYRTLE BEACH AREA, SC (WBTW) – Crews were on the scene of a structure fire Saturday afternoon.
Horry County Fire Rescue responded to Ranchette Circle around 3:29 p.m. Saturday, the agency said on its Facebook page.
Most of the fire was contained to the kitchen. No injuries were reported.
The blaze is still under investigation.
